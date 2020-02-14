Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market 2019 By Key Players : Alere Inc, Polymedco, Inc, Opko Health, Inc

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market growth dynamics is shaped by various regional trends and global factors, an assessment of which forms a key part of this report. The study on the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market presents an overview of the outlook of the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market and its various trajectories of its evolution during the assessment period. The analyses zero in on key developments in various other related industrial segments expected to influence the growth of the global market.

The overall competitive landscape in the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market is influenced increasingly by the prevailing government regulations, the advent of game-changing technologies, and major industry initiatives. The study in assessing the dynamic of business risk ecosystem evaluates the impact the aforementioned factors make on emerging products and solutions. The report also makes a critical assessment of the expected jitters brought by the changing macroeconomic and microeconomic conditions in some countries.

Point of care (POC) tests are diagnostic tests that are performed at or near the site where the patient is located. POC testing may be performed by laboratory personnel, but often it is performed by non-laboratory personnel such as physicians, nurses, assistants in medical offices, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), medics, pharmacists, and the patients themselves (self-testing). One of the key benefits and market drivers for the POC testing market is the ability to have rapid results that can be used immediately for patient treatment decisions.

In 2018, the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ACON Laboratories, Inc

Alere Inc

Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.

IRIS International, Inc.

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

McKesson Corporation

Opko Health, Inc

Polymedco, Inc

Quidel Corporation

Radiometer Medical ApS

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Stanbio Laboratory

Sysmex Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Self-Testing

Professional Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Point of Care Urinalysis Testing manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point of Care Urinalysis Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Manufacturers

Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

