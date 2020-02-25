Global Point Of Care Testing Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Point of Care Testing Market is accounted to reach USD 35.3 billion by 2024 from USD 18.6 billion in 2016; it is growing at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the market for Global Point-Of-Care Testing Market, such as increasing geriatric population, increase in infectious diseases (hepatitis, HIV infection, influenza, respiratory infections and others), technological advancements, introduction of home-based point of care devices, and rapid economic development in the emerging economies.

The key market players for Global Point of Care Testing Market are listed below;

Siemens AG and Abbott Laboratories, Inc.,

Beckman Coulter, Inc.,

Becton, Dickinson and Company,

Johnson & Johnson,

Alere Inc.,

Instrumentation Laboratory,

PTS Diagnostics,

Abaxis, Inc.,

Medtronic,

Accriva Diagnostics,

OPTI Medical,

Sienco, Inc.,

Alpha Scientific,

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.,

ACON Laboratories, Inc.,

Acrongenomics, Inc.,

Biomerica, Inc.,

Atlas Genetics Ltd.,

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Medica Corporation,

Nova Biomedica.

The market is further segmented into;

Prescription Mode

Distribution Channel

End User

Geography

The global point-of-care testing market is segmented on the basis of product into prescription mode, distribution channel, end user, and geography.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into 13 major segments, which includes blood glucose testing kits, cardio metabolic monitoring kits, infectious disease testing kits, cholesterol testing kits, pregnancy and fertility tests kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, drugs of abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, rapid coagulation testing kits, and others.

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits are further segmented into cardiac markers, blood gas/electrolytes testing kits, HbA1c testing kits, and lipids testing.

Also, infectious disease testing kits are further segmented into influenza testing kits, HIV testing kits, hepatitis C testing kits, sexually-transmitted diseases testing kits, tropical diseases testing kits, healthcare-associated infections), and respiratory infections testing kit.

Based on prescription mode, the global point-of-care testing market is segmented into prescription based testing and over-the-counter (OTC) testing.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail. In 2017, the direct tender market is expected to dominate the market with a share of 64.0% in the forecast period 2017-2024.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory.

Based on geography, the Global Point of Care Testing market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Point of Care Testing market for 2017-2021.

