Global Point of Care Testing market 2025 Strategic Employment, Brand Players, Competitive Grade Investment Ratio and Summary

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Point of Care Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Global Point of Care Testing market 2018-2025

In 2018, the global Point of Care Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Global Market Outline: Point of Care Testing Market

This report focuses on the global Point of Care Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point of Care Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point of Care Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Abbott

Roche

Siemens

Danaher

Becton, Dickinson

Johnson & Johnson

Instrumentation Laboratory

PTS Diagnostics

Quidel (US), Chembio

Sekisui Diagnostics

Nova

EKF Diagnostics

AccuBioTech

Trinity Biotech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Glucose

Lipids

HCV

HIV

Influenza

Urinalysis

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Infectious Disease

Non-Infectious Disease

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Point of Care Testing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Point of Care Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Point of Care Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Point of Care Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Android

1.4.3 iOS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Point of Care Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Amateur

1.5.3 Professional

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Point of Care Testing Market Size

2.2 Point of Care Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Point of Care Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Point of Care Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Point of Care Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Point of Care Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Point of Care Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Point of Care Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Point of Care Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Point of Care Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Point of Care Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Point of Care Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Point of Care Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Point of Care Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Point of Care Testing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Point of Care Testing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Point of Care Testing Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Point of Care Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Point of Care Testing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Point of Care Testing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Point of Care Testing Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Point of Care Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Point of Care Testing Key Players in China

7.3 China Point of Care Testing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Point of Care Testing Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Point of Care Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Point of Care Testing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Point of Care Testing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Point of Care Testing Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Point of Care Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Point of Care Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Point of Care Testing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Point of Care Testing Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Point of Care Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Point of Care Testing Key Players in India

10.3 India Point of Care Testing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Point of Care Testing Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Point of Care Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Point of Care Testing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Point of Care Testing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Point of Care Testing Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

