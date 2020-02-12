Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Consumption, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2023

Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

POC testing, diagnostic tests that are performed at or near the site where the patient is located, may be performed by laboratory personnel, but often are performed by non-laboratory personnel such as physicians, nurses, assistants in medical offices, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), medics, pharmacists, and the patients themselves (self-testing).

In 2018, the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alere

Ani Biotech Oy

Beckman Coulter

bioMerieux

Church & Dwight

EKF

Insight Pharmaceuticals

Meridian

OPKO Health

Polymed Therapeutics

Polymedco

Quidel

Radiometer

Roche

Siemens Healthcare

Trinity

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Human chorionic Gonadotropin (hcg) urine test

FSH urine test

Human chorionic Gonadotropin (hcg) blood test

Luteinizing hormone (LH) urine test

Market segment by Application, split into

Hypermarkets & supermarkets

Gynaecology & fertility clinics

Pharmacy

Online sales

Drugstores

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Human chorionic Gonadotropin (hcg) urine test

1.4.3 FSH urine test

1.4.4 Human chorionic Gonadotropin (hcg) blood test

1.4.5 Luteinizing hormone (LH) urine test

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hypermarkets & supermarkets

1.5.3 Gynaecology & fertility clinics

1.5.4 Pharmacy

1.5.5 Online sales

1.5.6 Drugstores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued………..

