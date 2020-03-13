Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Growth Opportunities, 2019-2025, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Leading Companies and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
A point-of-care (POC) test is performed at or near the site where a patient initially encounters the health care system, has a rapid turnaround time (approximately 15 min), and provides actionable information that can lead to a change in patient management.
This report focuses on the global Point of Care Infectious Disease status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens Healthineers
Trivitron Healthcare
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Alere
Quest Diagnostics, Inc
BD & Company
Chembio Diagnostics Inc
Trinity Biotech
Cardinal Health
Bio-Rad Labs Inc.
bioMérieux SA
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Sight Diagnostics Ltd.
Gene POC
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
OJ-Bio Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
HIV POC
Clostridium difficile POC
HBV POC
Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) POC
HPV POC
Influenza/Flu POC
HCV POC
MRSA POC
TB and drug-resistant TB POC
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Home
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
Laboratories
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Point of Care Infectious Disease status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Point of Care Infectious Disease development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
