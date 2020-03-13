Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Growth Opportunities, 2019-2025, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Leading Companies and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A point-of-care (POC) test is performed at or near the site where a patient initially encounters the health care system, has a rapid turnaround time (approximately 15 min), and provides actionable information that can lead to a change in patient management.

This report focuses on the global Point of Care Infectious Disease status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point of Care Infectious Disease development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens Healthineers

Trivitron Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Alere

Quest Diagnostics, Inc

BD & Company

Chembio Diagnostics Inc

Trinity Biotech

Cardinal Health

Bio-Rad Labs Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Sight Diagnostics Ltd.

Gene POC

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

OJ-Bio Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HIV POC

Clostridium difficile POC

HBV POC

Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) POC

HPV POC

Influenza/Flu POC

HCV POC

MRSA POC

TB and drug-resistant TB POC

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Home

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Laboratories

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Point of Care Infectious Disease status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Point of Care Infectious Disease development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



