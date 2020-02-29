Global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

Gone are the days where the patient had to submit the specimen and wait for hours, or in some cases, days for the report. With innovative products and new technology these reports can be generated in a flash, through small portable devices. Point of care testing has reduced the hassle, by delivering results in a jiffy. Thus giving physicians the nod POC diagnostic devices are used to test glucose and cholesterol levels, do electrolyte and enzyme analysis, test for drugs of abuse and for infectious diseases, and for pregnancy testing. Blood gases, cardiac markers, and fecal occult blood tests can also be done with POC diagnostic devices towards proper treatment. This market is projected to reach a valuation of XX in the forecast period while growing at a rate of XX per cent.

Market Dynamics

The rising innovation and technological advances in the sector have given rise to a lot of new devices. The rising number of chronic diseases and growing number of people suffering from them is a major factor that strokes the growth in of the market. The increasing awareness among the masses with respect to the seriousness of such chronic diseases prompts them to keep their health in check at all times of the day. Such factors help in an increasing demand for on the go testing of body parameters. Which in turn lead to development of new innovative devices, thus giving a positive impact on the market.

However, the accuracy of such digital devices is always in doubt. The expensiveness of such testing is also a problem. These factors restrain the growth.

Market Segmentation

On the grounds of product, the market is partitioned into glucose monitoring kits, infectious diseases testing kits, cardio-metabolic monitoring kits, coagulation monitoring kits, hematology testing kits, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, drugs-of-abuse testing kits, tumor/cancer markers, pregnancy and fertility testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, and other products.

When it comes to mode of prescription, the market is divided into prescription based and over the counter testing kits. The over the counter testing kits include blood glucose measuring devices, blood pressure measuring devices, etc.

It is also segmented on the basis of the end users, into professional users, home care, research laboratories and others.

Geographical Analysis

North America holds the largest share in the market followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period owing to the rising population of patients suffering from chronic diseases. The initiatives by the key players in expanding their distribution network, rising number of partnerships in the POC sector provide an impetus for the market to grow at a high rate.

Key Players

Some key players in the market are:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Alere Inc. (U.S.), Instrumentation Laboratory (U.S.), PTS Diagnostics (U.S.), Nova Biomedical (U.S.)

