Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2018–2024

Overview: Point-of-care diagnostic test, also referred to as bedside testing or near-patient testing, is a medical diagnostic test conducted outside the laboratory at or near the place where the patient is receiving care. These tests are usually performed by non-laboratory personnel and test results are used for clinical decision making. The complexity and procedures for POC diagnostics may vary from manual methodologies to automated analyzers. These tests are comparatively more expensive than typical laboratory tests but are convenient and cost effective in some clinical settings since these are performed in close proximity to the patient. The best part is that these tests give immediate decisions for clinical management.

According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in US alone currently more than 100 million adults are living with diabetes or prediabetes. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) account for approximately 800,000 deaths in the US. On average, one person dies from CVD every 40 seconds in the US. CVD also causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union. There is an increase in life style diseases and developing countries are also suffering from such ailments. It is primarily because of the increasing adoption of Western lifestyle which is expected to fuel the growth of point-of-care diagnostics market in near future.

The point-of-care diagnostics market is booming due to several factors such as the growing patient base for lifestyle diseases globally, growing elderly population, increasing prevalence of infectious disease, technological innovations and increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostics. Stringent approval processes, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios and product recalls are some of the factors hampering the market growth. The market in emerging countries is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period because of increasing healthcare awareness towards point-of-care diagnostics, increasing healthcare spending and growing patient pool.

Market Analysis: The “Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is analyzed based on four segments –products, prescription mode, end-users and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is set to be the leading region for the Point-of-Care Diagnostics market growth followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

Product Analysis: The global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market by product is segmented into glucose monitoring kits, infectious diseases testing kits, pregnancy and fertility testing kits, hematology testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, urinalysis testing kits, coagulation monitoring kits, tumor/cancer markers, cholesterol test strips, drugs-of-abuse testing kits, and others. Glucose monitoring kits occupied the largest share in 2017 due to factors such as an increase in the prevalence of diabetes, change in lifestyle, growing elderly population and increasing demand for disease management.