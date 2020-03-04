Global POE Chipsets Market Projections Highlight Positive Revenue Share during 2018-2026

Currently, the maximum power allotted to a POE chipset integrated device by a single cable is around 15 watts. However, POE chipset manufacturers are working on a standard that boosts the power supply to around 50 watts. This upgrade would open up the Global POE Chipsets Market to even more applications.

Devices such as Internet Protocol (IP) phones, card scanners, and security cameras draw power from injectors and switches via a standard Ethernet cable. This platform is provided by Power-over-Ethernet or POE chipsets. In the residential sector, the integration of POE chipsets can be found in webcams, CCTVs, and IP telephones. Companies offer advanced Ethernet and POE chipset power devices (PDs) that may or may not have integrated PWN controllers. These can be utilized as a compact mode for the conversion of POE chipset input power to single or multiple output voltages in a PD.

POE Chipsets: Market Drivers and Challenges

POE chipset technology is anticipated to gain tremendous traction during the forecast period. The primary reason for this growth is the ability of POE chipsets to transmit networking and electrical power via a single cable. Therefore, POE chipsets have less wires, which simplifies infrastructure management, installation, and the overall maintenance of the equipment. The increasing use of IP technologies, and the ever-rising trend of data and power transmission through a single cable using POE injectors and switches are some drivers that are expected to boost the growth of the POE chipsets market, globally.

However, the potential for network disruption and data transmission interference due to limited power capacity is the primary challenge faced by the global POE chipsets market.

POE Chipsets: Market Segmentation

On the basis of POE chipset type, the global POE chipsets market can be segmented into the following:

POE Chipset Power Sourcing Equipment

POE Chipset Power Devices (PDs)

Based on POE chipset type, POE chipset power sourcing equipment is expected to continue to hold a bigger share of the market during the forecast period. Currently, vendors are focusing on upgrading POE chipset PDs in order to make them more reliable and efficient. Thus, the adoption rate of POE chipset power devices is expected to rise, and the segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of standard, the global POE chipsets market can be segmented into the following:

3af

3at

3bt

802.3af standard POE chipsets commonly find applications in Internet Protocol (IP) cameras. 802.3at standard POE chipsets are advanced versions of Power over Ethernet chipsets. Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standardized 802.3bt POE chipsets are expected to be launched into the POE chipsets market by the end of 2018.

POE Chipsets: Regional Market Outlook

Among all the regions, North America held the largest market share of the global POE chipsets market at the end of 2017, and is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the POE chipsets market in North America is attributed to the ever-increasing adoption of high speed Internet solutions in the region. The POE chipsets market in SEA and Others of APAC is expected to gain significant revenue share during the forecast period. The increasing demand for industry-grade networking automation drives the POE chipsets market in the region. The rise in disposable income in both, residential and industrial sectors, also plays a major role in driving the growth of the global POE chipsets market. Western and Eastern Europe are expected to register steady growth rates in the global POE chipsets market.

POE Chipsets: Key Market Players

A few of the major players operating in the global POE chipsets market include STMicroelectronics; Silicon Laboratories; ON Semiconductor; Linear Technology Corporation; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Microsemi Corporation; Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; Flexcomm Technology Limited; Cisco Systems, Inc.; and Akros Silicon, Inc.; among others.

