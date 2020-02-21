Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Pneumatic Tourniquet Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Pneumatic Tourniquet Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pneumatic Tourniquet Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Pneumatic tourniquet system consists of a pressure regulated control unit, tubing and an inflatable tourniquet cuff. The cuffs inflate with air, oxygen or nitrogen to a preset pressure to compress the patient’s blood vessels during surgical procedures, thus ensuring a bloodless operative field.
Global Pneumatic Tourniquet market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Zimmer
Stryker
Ulrich Medical
VBM
D & D
AneticAid
Hpm
DS MAREF
Hangzhou Zhengda
Hema Medical
SMEF
Bohua Medical
Huifeng Medical
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Single bladder Tourniquet
Dual Bladder Tourniquet
By End-User / Application
Orthopaedic
Intravenous regional anesthesia
Others
