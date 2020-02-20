Global PMR(Proton Magnetic Resonance) Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Market
PMR is the only non-invasive method which directly studies groundwater reservoirs from surface measurements.
In 2018, the global PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Motorola
KENWOOD
Icom
Hytera
Tait
Sepura
Yaesu
Neolink
Vertex Standard
Quansheng
Uniden
Midland
Simoco
Entel
BFDX
Kirisun
Lisheng
Abell
Weierwei
HQT
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
45 MHz
60 MHz
90 MHz
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Agriculture and Food Industry
Medical and Pharmaceutical Industrry
Academic
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 45 MHz
1.4.3 60 MHz
1.4.4 90 MHz
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Agriculture and Food Industry
1.5.3 Medical and Pharmaceutical Industrry
1.5.4 Academic
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Motorola
12.1.1 Motorola Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Introduction
12.1.4 Motorola Revenue in PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Motorola Recent Development
12.2 KENWOOD
12.2.1 KENWOOD Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Introduction
12.2.4 KENWOOD Revenue in PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 KENWOOD Recent Development
12.3 Icom
12.3.1 Icom Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Introduction
12.3.4 Icom Revenue in PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Icom Recent Development
12.4 Hytera
12.4.1 Hytera Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Introduction
12.4.4 Hytera Revenue in PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hytera Recent Development
12.5 Tait
12.5.1 Tait Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Introduction
12.5.4 Tait Revenue in PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tait Recent Development
12.6 Sepura
12.6.1 Sepura Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Introduction
12.6.4 Sepura Revenue in PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Sepura Recent Development
12.7 Yaesu
12.7.1 Yaesu Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Introduction
12.7.4 Yaesu Revenue in PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Yaesu Recent Development
12.8 Neolink
12.8.1 Neolink Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Introduction
12.8.4 Neolink Revenue in PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Neolink Recent Development
12.9 Vertex Standard
12.9.1 Vertex Standard Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Introduction
12.9.4 Vertex Standard Revenue in PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Vertex Standard Recent Development
12.10 Quansheng
12.10.1 Quansheng Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Introduction
12.10.4 Quansheng Revenue in PMR（Proton Magnetic Resonance） Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Quansheng Recent Development
12.11 Uniden
12.12 Midland
12.13 Simoco
12.14 Entel
12.15 BFDX
12.16 Kirisun
12.17 Lisheng
12.18 Abell
12.19 Weierwei
12.20 HQT
