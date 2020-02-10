Global Platinum Mining Market Increasing Demands and Sales 2018 to 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Platinum Mining to 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

GlobalData’s “Global Platinum Mining to 2022” provides a comprehensive coverage on global platinum industry. It provides historical and forecast data on platinum production by country, platinum reserves, consumption to 2022. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global platinum industry.



Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2027970

It further provides mines and projects count by company by status, and by region, profiles of major platinum producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Scope

– The report contains an overview of global platinum mining industry inlcuding key demand driving factors affecting the global platinum mining industry.

– It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects, consumption, and consumption by country.

Reasons to buy

– To gain an understanding of the global platinum mining industry, relevant driving factors

– To understand historical and forecast trend on global platinum production, and consumption

– To identify key players in the global platinum mining industry

– To gain an understanding of major active, exploration and development projects.



Get complete TOC with Tables and Figures at: https://www.researchmoz.us/global-platinum-mining-to-2022-report.html/toc



Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 3

1.2 List of Figures 4

2 Global Platinum Mining to 2022 5

2.1 Key Highlights 5

3 Global Platinum Mining: Reserves, Production, Consumption and Trade 6

3.1 Reserves by Country 6

3.2 Historical and Forecast Production 7

3.2.1 Production by country 10

3.2.2 South Africa 11

3.2.3 Russia 13

3.2.4 Zimbabwe 15

3.2.5 Canada 17

3.3 Active Mines 20

3.4 Exploration Projects 23

3.5 Development Projects 27

3.6 Global Platinum Consumption and Trade 30

3.6.1 China 32

3.6.2 Japan 34

3.7 Factors Affecting the Demand for Platinum 36

3.7.1 Demand from Chinas jewelry and automotive sector 38

3.7.2 Demand from Indias jewelry sector 39

4 Global Platinum Mining: Major Platinum Producers 40

4.1 Mines and Projects by Company 40

4.2 Mines and Projects Stage by Region 41

4.3 Revenues by Company 43

4.4 Anglo American Platinum Ltd 44

4.5 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd 46

4.6 Lonmin Plc 48

4.7 MMC Norilsk Nickel 50

4.8 Northam Platinum Ltd 51

4.9 Sibanye Gold Ltd 52

5 Appendix 55

5.1 Abbreviations 55

5.2 Methodology 55

5.3 Coverage 55

5.4 Secondary Research 56

5.5 Contact Us 56

5.6 Disclaimer 56

…

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2027970



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com