In this report, the Global Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Platinum on carbon, often referred to as Pt/C, is a form of platinum used as a catalyst. The metal is supported on activated carbon in order to maximize its surface area and activity. Palladium on carbon, often referred to as Pd/C, is a form of palladium used as a catalyst. The metal is supported on activated carbon in order to maximize its surface area and activity.

Platinum and palladium carbon catalyst are important catalyst used in petrochemical industry. Major raw materials of those catalysts are platinum and palladium. Globally, platinum and palladium are mainly distributed in South Africa and Russia. Also it seems that raw material price have a great influence on platinum and palladium carbon catalyst price.

Manufacture process of platinum and palladium carbon catalyst is mature and there are many suppliers all over the world. Johnson Matthey, Evonik, Basf, Clariant, Vineeth Chemicals, Shanghai Petrochemical Catalyst, KaiDa Technology, Suzhou Jinxingda and Chenzhou GaoXin Platinum Industry are global major suppliers. Among them, Johnson Matthey is global leader in this industry, with a production of 18.6 MT in 2016.

Global major production regions are distributed in Europe, USA, India and China. In 2016, Europe produced 43.6 MT, with a production share of 37.52%. USA platinum and palladium carbon catalyst production also increased from 20 MT in 2012 to 23.2 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 3.78%.

During past five years, global platinum and palladium carbon catalyst demand increased from 94.4 MT in 2012 to 116.2 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 5.33%. Platinum and palladium carbon catalyst is mainly used in petrochemical. Global petrochemical consumed platinum and palladium carbon catalyst increased from 46.3 MT in 2012 to 55.1 MT in 2016.

In the future, we predict that global consumption will continue to increase. By 2023, global consumption will be 162.8 MT.

Global Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst market size will increase to 540 Million US$ by 2025, from 400 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst.

