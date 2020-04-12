In this report, the Global Plasticizers Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Plasticizers Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Plasticizers are organic esters added to polymers to facilitate processing and to increase the flexibility and toughness of the final product by internal modification of the polymer molecule. Flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) accounts for 80-90% of world plasticizer consumption.

In this report, statistics mainly focus on Low Phthalates (3-6 carbon atoms), High Phthalates (7-13 carbon atoms) and Non-Phthalates.

In addition, the production regions of plasticizers are mainly located in US, EU, South Korea and China. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 49.55% volume market share in 2015.

The consumption trend of plasticizers varies from region to region depending upon its various types. For instance, the consumption trend in Asia-Pacific represents a mix of all the plasticizers. The Asia-Pacific is the biggest consumer of low phthalates especially DOP, which is mainly due to lack of legislative initiatives and due to increasing PVC demand in the region.

The scenario is different in EU and US, as non-phthalates and certain high phthalates are dominant in Europe, which is mainly due to the stringent norms and regulations in the region.

This report focuses on Plasticizers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plasticizers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

UPC Group

Bluesail

Exxonmobil

Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech

Nan Ya Plastics

Aekyung Petrochemical

Evonik

Hongxin Chemical

Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical

Basf

Eastman

Lg Chem

Perstorp

Sinopec Jinling

Guangdong Rongtai

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

Deza

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low Phthalates

High Phthalates

Non-phthalates

Segment by Application

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Film & Sheet

Wire & Cable

Coated Fabric

Consumer Goods

Others

