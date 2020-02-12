Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market statuses its growth, size, share, Forecast and trends to 2024.

Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Rigid IBC market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Plastic Rigid IBC Market Report Forecast to 2024 also covers definition, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of Plastic Rigid IBC. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Plastic Rigid IBC industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis to include price. According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Rigid IBC market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3280 million by 2024, from US$ 2290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plastic Rigid IBC business

Overview of Plastic Rigid IBC Market:

An intermediate bulk container (or IBC) is a pallet mounted, industrial grade reusable container that is used for storing and transporting bulk liquids and powders. Also known as a tote, the IBC is capable of stacking and can be moved by a pallet jack or forklift.A âplastic rigid intermediate bulk containerâ or âIBCâ is a rigid, self-standing vessel, lined or unlined, made from polymeric material. The typical volume is at least 119 gallons but not more than 793 gallons. IBCs are used to transport various liquid or solid products, including products identified as âhazardous materialsâ or âdangerous goodsâ.Plastic rigid IBCs are used in the food and beverage end use sector to store and transport bulk food products and various beverages across long distances from the manufacturing units. This end use category has seen a rise in demand for plastic rigid IBCs in the recent years. The food and beverage end use segment is expected to show a high pace with respect to use plastic rigid IBCs in the coming years and projected to register a high healthy CAGR of 6.2% duringthe forecast period.

On the basis of the end users/applications and product type, this Plastic Rigid IBC market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), Plastic Rigid IBC industry share and growth rate for each type & application, including:

Plastic Rigid IBC Market Types Covered: –

HDPE Rigid IBC, LLDPE Rigid IBC, LDPE Rigid IBC

Plastic Rigid IBC Market Applications Covered: –

Pharmaceutical, Food, Chemical Industries, Others

Plastic Rigid IBC Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (the USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Plastic Rigid IBC Market report offers the following key points:

Plastic Rigid IBC Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments. Market share analysis of the top industry players. Strategic recommendations for the new entrants. Plastic Rigid IBCMarket forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets. Plastic Rigid IBC Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations). Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on market estimations. Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends of Plastic Rigid IBC market. Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments. Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

