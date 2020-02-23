GLOBAL PLASTIC CARDS 2019 INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

Plastic Cards Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Plastic Cards Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Plastic Cards Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Plastic Cards can be used in many sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); transportation; government; and healthcare for identification and authentication. They provide individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure data security and confidentiality.

At present, it is impossible to visualize modern banking operations, commercial transactions, and other payments without using plastic cards.

The global Plastic Cards market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Cards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

CPI Card Group

American Banknote Corporation

IDEMIA France

Inteligensa Group

Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation

Goldpac Group

Marketing Card Technology

TAG Systems SA

QARTIS

Teraco

Tactilis

Arroweye Solutions

CardLogix Corporation

Toppan Printing

Segment by Type

Chip Enabled Cards

Smart Cards

Regular Cards

Segment by Application

Payment Cards

Government/Health

SIM Cards

Transportation Cards

Gift Cards

Access Cards

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Plastic Cards Manufacturers

Plastic Cards Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Plastic Cards Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Plastic Cards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Cards

1.2 Plastic Cards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Cards Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Chip Enabled Cards

1.2.3 Smart Cards

1.2.4 Regular Cards

1.3 Plastic Cards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plastic Cards Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Payment Cards

1.3.3 Government/Health

1.3.4 SIM Cards

1.3.5 Transportation Cards

1.3.6 Gift Cards

1.3.7 Access Cards

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Plastic Cards Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Plastic Cards Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Plastic Cards Market Size

1.5.1 Global Plastic Cards Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Plastic Cards Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Cards Business

7.1 Gemalto

7.1.1 Gemalto Plastic Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Plastic Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Gemalto Plastic Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Giesecke & Devrient

7.2.1 Giesecke & Devrient Plastic Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Plastic Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Giesecke & Devrient Plastic Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CPI Card Group

7.3.1 CPI Card Group Plastic Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Plastic Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CPI Card Group Plastic Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 American Banknote Corporation

7.4.1 American Banknote Corporation Plastic Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Plastic Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 American Banknote Corporation Plastic Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 IDEMIA France

7.5.1 IDEMIA France Plastic Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Plastic Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 IDEMIA France Plastic Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Inteligensa Group

7.6.1 Inteligensa Group Plastic Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Plastic Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Inteligensa Group Plastic Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation

7.7.1 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Plastic Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Plastic Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Plastic Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Goldpac Group

7.8.1 Goldpac Group Plastic Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Plastic Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Goldpac Group Plastic Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Marketing Card Technology

7.9.1 Marketing Card Technology Plastic Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Plastic Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Marketing Card Technology Plastic Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 TAG Systems SA

7.10.1 TAG Systems SA Plastic Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Plastic Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 TAG Systems SA Plastic Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

