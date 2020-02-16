GLOBAL PLASTIC BEARING MARKET ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SHARE, INDUSTRY TRENDS, SUPPLY DEMAND, FORECAST AND SALES TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global Plastic Bearing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Plastic Bearing market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Igus (DE)

BNL Ltd (UK)

Saint Gobain (FR)

Misumi (US)

Kashima Bearings Corporation (JP)

NTN (JP)

Kilian Bearings (ALTRA US)

AST Bearings (US)

Thomson Nyliner (US)

POBCO Inc (US)

TriStar Plastics Corp (US)

SKF (SE)

KMS Bearings (US)

NSK (JP)

Oiles (JP)

Dotmar (AUS)

Boston Gear (ALTRA US)

Zhejiang CSB Bearing Technologies (CN)

Haining Canet Bearing (CN)

Haining Lino-bearing (CN)

Yisheng Bearing Company (CN)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plastic Sliding Bearing

Plastic Rolling Bearing

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Medical

Textile

Packing

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Plastic Bearing capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Plastic Bearing manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

Table of Contents

Global Plastic Bearing Market Research Report 2018

1 Plastic Bearing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Bearing

1.2 Plastic Bearing Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Plastic Bearing Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Plastic Bearing Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Plastic Sliding Bearing

1.2.3 Plastic Rolling Bearing

1.3 Global Plastic Bearing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plastic Bearing Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Packing

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Plastic Bearing Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Plastic Bearing Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Plastic Bearing (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Plastic Bearing Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Plastic Bearing Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Plastic Bearing Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Plastic Bearing Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Plastic Bearing Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Plastic Bearing Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic Bearing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Plastic Bearing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Bearing Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Plastic Bearing Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Plastic Bearing Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Plastic Bearing Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Plastic Bearing Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

…….

7 Global Plastic Bearing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Igus (DE)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Plastic Bearing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Igus (DE) Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 BNL Ltd (UK)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Plastic Bearing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 BNL Ltd (UK) Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Saint Gobain (FR)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Plastic Bearing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Saint Gobain (FR) Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Misumi (US)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Plastic Bearing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Misumi (US) Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Kashima Bearings Corporation (JP)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Plastic Bearing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Kashima Bearings Corporation (JP) Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 NTN (JP)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Plastic Bearing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 NTN (JP) Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Kilian Bearings (ALTRA US)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Plastic Bearing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Kilian Bearings (ALTRA US) Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 AST Bearings (US)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Plastic Bearing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 AST Bearings (US) Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Thomson Nyliner (US)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Plastic Bearing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Thomson Nyliner (US) Plastic Bearing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 POBCO Inc (US)

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Plastic Bearing Product Category, Application and Specification

……Continued

