In this report, the Global Plastic Bag Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Plastic Bag Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-plastic-bag-market-insight-and-professional-survey-report-2019
A plastic bag is a type of container made of thin, flexible, plastic film, nonwoven fabric, or plastic textile. Plastic bags are used for containing and transporting goods such as foods, produce, powders, ice, magazines, chemicals, and waste. It is a common form of packaging.
Plastic Bag is widely used in Supermarket, food packaging & fresh keeping, fiber products packaging and so on. Downstream market demand is stable.
Global demand of Plastic Bag will fluctuate to 1915 K MT in 2015 from 1972 K MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries and plastic limit, global demand of plastic bag will keep stable in the coming five years.
Technical barriers to the plastic bags industry is not high, leading to market fragmentation. Small plastic bag manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with giants.
The global Plastic Bag market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Plastic Bag volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Bag market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Novolex
Advance Polybag
Superbag
Unistar Plastics
NewQuantum
Cardia Bioplastics
Olympic Plastic Bags
T.S.T Plaspack
Sahachit Watana
Xtex Polythene
Papier-Mettler
Biobag
Thantawan
Shenzhen Zhengwang
Rongcheng Libai
DDplastic
Jiangsu Torise
Dongguan Xinhai
Shangdong Huanghai
Shenzhen Sanfeng
Leyi
Rizhao Huanuo
Huili
Weifang Baolong
Weifang Longpu
Tianjin Huijin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PE
PP
Bio Plastics
Others
Segment by Application
Food Packaging & Fresh Keeping
Fiber Products Packaging
Daily Chemical Packaging
Convenient for Shopping, Gift Etc
Garbage & Other Use
Medical Care
Others
