Global Plastic Bag Industry ASP Level of Major Regions 2019-2025

A plastic bag is a type of container made of thin, flexible, plastic film, nonwoven fabric, or plastic textile. Plastic bags are used for containing and transporting goods such as foods, produce, powders, ice, magazines, chemicals, and waste. It is a common form of packaging.

Plastic Bag is widely used in Supermarket, food packaging and fresh keeping, fiber products packaging and so on. Downstream market demand is stable.

Global demand of Plastic Bag will fluctuate to 1915 K MT in 2015 from 1972 K MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries and plastic limit, global demand of plastic bag will keep stable in the coming five years.

Technical barriers to the plastic bags industry is not high, leading to market fragmentation. Small plastic bag manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with giants.

The global Plastic Bag market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Bag volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Bag market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Novolex

Advance Polybag

Superbag

Unistar Plastics

NewQuantum

Cardia Bioplastics

Olympic Plastic Bags

S.T Plaspack

Sahachit Watana

Xtex Polythene

Papier-Mettler

Biobag

Thantawan

Shenzhen Zhengwang

Rongcheng Libai

DDplastic

Jiangsu Torise

Dongguan Xinhai

Shangdong Huanghai

Shenzhen Sanfeng

Leyi

Rizhao Huanuo

Huili

Weifang Baolong

Weifang Longpu

Tianjin Huijin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

PE

PP

Bio Plastics

Others

Segment by Application

Food Packaging and Fresh Keeping

Fiber Products Packaging

Daily Chemical Packaging

Convenient for Shopping, Gift Etc

Garbage and Other Use

Medical Care

Others

