GLOBAL PLANT PROTEIN-BASED FOOD INDUSTRY OVERVIEW | BY PRODUCT (SOY PROTEIN-BASED FOODS, WHEAT PROTEIN-BASED FOODS, PEA PROTEIN-BASED FOODS, OTHERS), AND APPLICATION (VEGETARIAN, NON-VEGETARIAN) – GLOBAL MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND CURRENT GROWTH ANALYSIS 2019-2025

Global Plant Protein-based Food Market was valued at USD 11.13 Billion in the year 2018. Global Plant Protein-based Food Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to reach USD 16.4 Billion by the year 2025. Plant-based proteins are defined as proteins utilized in foods that have been derived from a plant or vegetable source, such as beans, chia, hemp, canola, potato, pumpkin, rice, soy, and wheat, as well as others. Plant Protein-based Food are providing vivid competition to animal protein-based foods.

According to the statistical data, worldwide Plant Protein-based Food demand Industry is growing in line with GDP. The food services industry has increased need for Plant Protein-based Food to meet consumer demands. Regionally, the driver of this growth will be the North America and Europe Industry for now, while Asia Pacific Regions will see a rapid growth in forecast period, which will the leading driving force by 2025.

Major market players in Plant Protein-based Food Industry are Pinnacle Foods, Turtle Island Foods, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), Amy’s Kitchen, Atlantic Natural Foods, Impossible Foods, The Hain Celestial Group, Beyond Meat, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Monde Nissin Corporation, Kellogg Company, Fry Family Food, Pulmuone Holdings, Hügli Holding, Sweet Earth, VBites Food, Maple Leaf Foods, Kraft Heinz, Schouten Europe, Taifun-Tofu Gmb.

Plant Protein-based Food Industry Segmentation:

Plant Protein-based Food Industry Overview, By Product

Soy Protein-based Foods

Wheat Protein-based Foods

Pea Protein-based Foods

Others

Plant Protein-based Food Industry Overview, By Application

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

Plant Protein-based Food Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

