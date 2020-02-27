Global Plant Protection UAV Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Plant Protection UAV Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Plant Protection UAV market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

The Plant Protection UAV market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plant Protection UAV.

This report presents the worldwide Plant Protection UAV market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

XAIRCRAFT

AERDRON

DJI

3D Robotics

Eastern Green Garden

Microdrones

Parrot

Ascending Technologies GmbH

Zhuhai Heng Li Yuan Model Co., Ltd.

SenseFly

Shandong Joyance

Shenzhen Eagle Brother

Homeland Surveillance & Electronics

Plant Protection UAV Breakdown Data by Type

Helicopters

Multi – Axis Aircrafts

Plant Protection UAV Breakdown Data by Application

Civilian Pest Monitoring

Spraying Pesticides

Forest Fire Prevention

Geological Prospecting

Aerial Survey

Other

Plant Protection UAV Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Plant Protection UAV Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plant Protection UAV :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Plant Protection UAV market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

