Global Plant Growth Chamber Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Plant growth chambers are designed to produce environmental conditions (humidity and temperature) that maximize plant growth. They are sometimes called environmental chambers or terrestrial plant growth chambers. Applications include plant breeding and genetic research, photosynthesis, nutrition, and other aspects of plant physiology. Product features for plant growth chambers may include touch-screen controls, observation windows, additional lighting, humidity control, CO2 enrichment, spray nozzle packages, air-cooled condensing, remote-controlled condensing, dry alarms, cabinets and shelving, dimmable lighting, extended temperature ranges, and heated or glass doors.
Schunk, Conviron, Snijders and Binder captured the top four revenue share spots in the plant growth chamber market in 2015. Schunk dominated with 16.85 percent production share, followed by Conviron with11.01 percent production share and Snijders with9.64 percent revenue share.
In 2015, the total installed Plant Growth Chamber capacity is estimated at 16985 unit per annum (of which 29.52% are located in North America, 36.5% in the European Union, 10.8% in Japan.
Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.
Despite fierce competition, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; more new investment will enter the field in the future.
This report focuses on Plant Growth Chamber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plant Growth Chamber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Schunk
Conviron
Snijders
Binder
JEIO TECH
Percival
Panasonic
Caron
EGC
Roch Mechatronics
Nihinika
Aralab
Zongyi
TOMY Digital Biology
Weisong
Hengzhong
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Reach-In
Walk-In
Segment by Application
Company
Colleges and University
Scientific research Institutions
Others
