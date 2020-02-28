Global Planned Oil and Gas Projects is expected to increase by 5.7% during the 2019 to 2023 outlook period

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively discoursed a new study titled “Monthly Global Upstream Review, March 2019” – Asia Continues to Lead in Global Planned Oil and Gas Projects Count, added to its vast online repository. The main motive of this assessment is to present clear insights about the growth factor experienced across the Oil and Gas Projects during the forecast period. Readers can access vital information associated to prime market facets such as market size, market share, market drivers, future trends, challenges, opportunities and sales channels. Furthermore, the availability of competitive developments including leading market players make the report a rich data source for investors and new entrants.

Monthly Global Upstream Review, March 2019 – Asia Continues to Lead in Global Planned Oil and Gas Projects Count

Summary

Global oil and gas production is expected to increase by 5.7% during the 2019 to 2023 outlook period. Total production is expected to increase to around 62,741 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2023. In terms of count of projects, Asia leads with a total of 573 projects during the period 2019-2023. Europe follows with 552 projects.

Scope

– Global total oil and gas production outlook by region for the period 2019 to 2023

– Key economic metrics for the global upstream industry by major regions and companies

– Global liquids and natural gas production outlook by region for the period 2019 to 2023

– Global capex spending outlook of planned and announced projects by key regions and companies.

Reasons to buy

– Identify opportunities and challenges in the global upstream industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong outlook of planned oil and gas production

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the global production and capex outlook

– Assess your competitors capex and key economic metrics.

1 Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Monthly Global Upstream Review – March 2019

2.1. Total Production Forecast

2.2. Total Liquids Production Forecast

2.3. Total Natural Gas Production Forecast

2.4. Total Annual Capex Forecast

2.5. Annual Capex Forecast of Planned and Announced Projects

2.6. Count and Capex of Planned and Announced Projects

2.7. Capex by Key Companies for Planned and Announced Projects

2.8. Key Global Economic Metrics of Major Companies

2.9. Average Development Costs of Planned and Announced Projects

2.10. Remaining Break-Even Price of Planned, Announced, and Producing Projects

2.11. Field Additions/Changes and Discoveries in March 2019

3. Appendix

3.1. Abbreviations

3.2. Methodology

3.2.1. Field Status

3.2.2. Coverage

3.2.3. Secondary Research

3.3. Contact Us

3.4. Disclaimer

1.1 List of Tables

Table 1: Total Production Forecast (mmboe)

Table 2: Total Liquids Production Forecast by Region (mmbd)*

Table 3: Total Natural Gas Production Forecast by Region (mmcfd)*

Table 4: Total Annual Capex Forecast (US$ mil)

Table 5: Annual Capex Forecast of Planned and Announced Projects (US$ mil)

Table 6: Capex and Count of Planned and Announced Projects in 2019

Table 7: Capex by Key Companies for Planned and Announced Projects (US$ mil)

Table 8: Key Global Economic Metrics of Major Companies for Producing, Planned and Announced Projects (est.)

Table 9: Average Development Costs of Planned and Announced Projects (US$ per boe)

