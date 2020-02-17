Global Pipes Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2025

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Pipes Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Pipes market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Pipes market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
Competitive pipes are manufactured using several materials out of which steel is the most preferred, owing to its inherent properties such as tensile strength, compressive strength, durability, and anti-rust properties.A rapidly increasing demand for steel pipes from end-use industries such as the oil and gas industry especially for applications such as exploration, drilling, and transportation is expected to bolster market growth to a great extent. The other segments by material type namely copper, concrete, aluminum, ductile iron.
While the other segments are nowhere close to steel in terms of market share and volume consumption, concrete stands out next in line to steel as the preferred material for the manufacturing of competitive pipes. The concrete segment in the global competitive pipes market is anticipated to witness steady revenue growth throughout the forecast period.Revenue growth of the concrete segment can be attributed to rising demand from the water and waste water management system. Increasing government investments for infrastructure development is another factor that is anticipated to drive the demand for concrete pipes during the forecast period.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tenaris
Vallourec
Welspun
Georg Fischer
GERDAU
JFE Holdings
ThyssenKrupp
Novolipetsk Steel
ArcelorMittal
Tata Steel
Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation(NSSMC)
Pohang Iron and Steel
JSW Steel
Atkore International
China Steel
Advanced Drainage System
Essar Steel
Contech Engineered Solutions
Can Clay
Segment by Regions:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type:
Steel
Copper
Concrete
Aluminum
Ductile Iron
Clay
Segment by Application:
Building And Construction
Oil And Gas
Water Use And Withdrawal
Agriculture
Chemicals
Electrical And Telecommunications
