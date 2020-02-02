Global Pinoxaden market Production, Capacity, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin Analysis and forecast to 2023

The Pinoxaden Market Report: 2019 provides key tactics followed by leading Pinoxaden industry manufactures and Sections Of Pinoxaden Market like, product specifications, capacity, production value, Feasibility Analysis, Major Types as well as applications. The report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This Research projects that the Pinoxaden market size will grow from XX Million in 2017 to XX Million by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of XX %. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2019 to 2023.Pinoxaden is a grass-weed herbicide, which inhibits the synthesis of membrane lipids. This results in desiccation of the target grass. Globally, it is used for against wheat and barley weeds such as Apera (bentgrass), Lolium (ryegrass), Alopecurus (blackgrass), Avena (wild oats), Phalaris (canary grass), Poa (meadowgrass) and Setaria (foxtails). Spring and winter wheat and barley are the major target crops across the globe. Pinoxaden is usually applied at a rate of 36-62 g a.i/hectare, depending upon the region and target grass species. It can be applied during early to late growth stages. Pinoxaden is primarily used along with safeners such as cloquintocet-mexyl and clodinafop-propargyl.