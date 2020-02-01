Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market by Types, Functions, Applications, and Geography: Trends, Forecasts and Market Estimates 2019-2025

Piezoelectric Ceramics Market

The piezoelectric ceramic is a kind of functional ceramic materials which can create electricity when subjected to a mechanical stress. They will also work in reverse, generating a strain by the application of an electric field. In sensors they make it possible to convert forces, pressures and accelerations into electrical signals, and in sonic and ultrasonic transducers and actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations.

The global Piezoelectric Ceramics market was 7780 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 9780 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2025.

The Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market report provides a holistic view of the global market, which includes significant insights for business strategies. It includes a brief summary of the market, including the latest trends, market size and share, growth rate, revenue generation information, overall demand analysis, and forecasts. Furthermore, a detailed description of the strategic developments and segment analysis have been provided by the research analysts. The report determines the aggregate share market share held by the key industry participants and provides a profound view of the competitive landscape.

The Science Piezoelectric ceramic materials are ionically bonded and consist of atoms with positive and negative charges, called ions. These ions occupy positions in specific repeating units (called unit cells). If a unit cell is non-centro symmetric, i.e. lacking a centre of symmetry, then the application of a stress produces a net movement of the positive and negative ions with respect to each other and results in an electric dipole or polarisation.

Initially the domains are randomly oriented (see figure on the left) and there is no overall polarisation of the ceramic and therefore it exhibits I no piezoelectric effect. By applying heat and a strong DC field the domains are subjected to ‘poling’, causing the domains that are nearly aligned to the field to grow at the expense of those at differing alignments. After cooling to room temperature and removing the DC field, the domains are ‘locked’ resulting in an overall alignment and the material is now piezoelectric.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as MURATA and TDK have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to British, MORGAN has become as a global leader. In Germany, CeramTec leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.

The key manufacturers in this market include

MURATA

TDK

MORGAN

TAIYO YUDEN

KYOCERA

CeramTec

PI Ceramic

Exelis

Sparkler Ceramics

KEPO Electronics

APC International

TRS

Noliac

SensorTech

Meggitt Sensing

Johnson Matthey

Kinetic Ceramics

Konghong Corporation

Jiakang Electronics

Datong Electronic

Audiowell

Honghua Electronic

Risun Electronic

Yuhai Electronic Ceramic

PANT

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Lead zinc titanates(PZT)

Lead titanate (PT)

Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Industrial & Manufacturing

Automotive

Information & Telecommunication

Medical Devices

Others

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market report.

Key Insights:

Complete in-depth analysis of the Piezoelectric Ceramics

Important changes in market dynamics.

Segmentation analysis of the market.

Emerging segments and regional markets.

Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.

Assessment of niche industry players.

Market share analysis.

Key strategies of major players.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing viewpoint of the market with the on-going trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

The market flow which basically considers the factors inducing the present market scenario alongside development prospects of the market in the years to come.

Piezoelectric Ceramics Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research including the effect of the market aspects.

Competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in the market.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Piezoelectric Ceramics market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.

