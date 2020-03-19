Global Picture Archiving and Communications Systems Market 2018 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast to 2025

Global Picture Archiving and Communications Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Agfa Healthcare
Avreo
Philips Medical
GE Healthcare
Infinitt
Mckesson
Merge Healthcare
Pacshealth
Scimage, Inc.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Picture Archiving and Communications Systems in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Components
Software
Hardware
By Delivery Mode
Cardiology PACS
Oncology PACS
Dental PAC
By Imaging Types
X-RAY
MRI
CT
Ultrasound
Nuclear Imaging
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Hard Copy Replacement
Remote Access
Electronic Image Integration Platform
Radiology Workflow Management
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349