Global Physical Security Information Management Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) system is a software that is utilized for systematizing and improving operations for physical security management and reporting. It is intended to assimilate security applications via one common user interface. Situations are proactively resolved by collecting events from obtainable information and security devices and linking them to empower personnel. This system needs integration and coordination of technologies with the information technology processes that administer the management of administrative data.

PSIM helps in enhancing security services and efficiency for better accountability. Collection, analysis, verification, resolution, reporting and audit trail are some of the capabilities of a complete PSIM software system. The main benefit in executing PSIM based integration is that it is able to link systems at data level which includes CCTV-Closed Circuit Television, fire detection systems, video content analysis, access control systems, security alarms and others. It also allows a greater degree of interoperability and is very beneficial in network based connectivity.

This report focuses on the global Physical Security Information Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Physical Security Information Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tyco international

Intergraph

Genetec

Axxon Soft

Vidsys

CNL

PRYSM Software

Quantum Secure

Verint Systems

ela-soft GmbH

Advancis Software＆Services GmbH

Intergrated Security Manufacturing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PSIM+

PSIM

PSIM Lite

Market segment by Application, split into

Critical Infrastructure

Commercial

First Responders

Military

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Physical Security Information Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 PSIM+

1.4.3 PSIM

1.4.4 PSIM Lite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Physical Security Information Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Critical Infrastructure

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 First Responders

1.5.5 Military

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Tyco international

12.1.1 Tyco international Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction

12.1.4 Tyco international Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Tyco international Recent Development

12.2 Intergraph

12.2.1 Intergraph Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction

12.2.4 Intergraph Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Intergraph Recent Development

12.3 Genetec

12.3.1 Genetec Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction

12.3.4 Genetec Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Genetec Recent Development

12.4 Axxon Soft

12.4.1 Axxon Soft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction

12.4.4 Axxon Soft Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Axxon Soft Recent Development

12.5 Vidsys

12.5.1 Vidsys Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction

12.5.4 Vidsys Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Vidsys Recent Development

12.6 CNL

12.6.1 CNL Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction

12.6.4 CNL Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 CNL Recent Development

12.7 PRYSM Software

12.7.1 PRYSM Software Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction

12.7.4 PRYSM Software Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 PRYSM Software Recent Development

12.8 Quantum Secure

12.8.1 Quantum Secure Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction

12.8.4 Quantum Secure Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Quantum Secure Recent Development

12.9 Verint Systems

12.9.1 Verint Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction

12.9.4 Verint Systems Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Verint Systems Recent Development

12.10 ela-soft GmbH

12.10.1 ela-soft GmbH Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction

12.10.4 ela-soft GmbH Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 ela-soft GmbH Recent Development

12.11 Advancis Software＆Services GmbH

12.12 Intergrated Security Manufacturing

Continued….

