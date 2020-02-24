Global Physical Security Information Management Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Physical Security Information Management Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) system is a software that is utilized for systematizing and improving operations for physical security management and reporting. It is intended to assimilate security applications via one common user interface. Situations are proactively resolved by collecting events from obtainable information and security devices and linking them to empower personnel. This system needs integration and coordination of technologies with the information technology processes that administer the management of administrative data.
PSIM helps in enhancing security services and efficiency for better accountability. Collection, analysis, verification, resolution, reporting and audit trail are some of the capabilities of a complete PSIM software system. The main benefit in executing PSIM based integration is that it is able to link systems at data level which includes CCTV-Closed Circuit Television, fire detection systems, video content analysis, access control systems, security alarms and others. It also allows a greater degree of interoperability and is very beneficial in network based connectivity.
This report focuses on the global Physical Security Information Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Physical Security Information Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tyco international
Intergraph
Genetec
Axxon Soft
Vidsys
CNL
PRYSM Software
Quantum Secure
Verint Systems
ela-soft GmbH
Advancis Software＆Services GmbH
Intergrated Security Manufacturing
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PSIM+
PSIM
PSIM Lite
Market segment by Application, split into
Critical Infrastructure
Commercial
First Responders
Military
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Physical Security Information Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Physical Security Information Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Physical Security Information Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 PSIM+
1.4.3 PSIM
1.4.4 PSIM Lite
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Physical Security Information Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Critical Infrastructure
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 First Responders
1.5.5 Military
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Tyco international
12.1.1 Tyco international Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction
12.1.4 Tyco international Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Tyco international Recent Development
12.2 Intergraph
12.2.1 Intergraph Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction
12.2.4 Intergraph Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Intergraph Recent Development
12.3 Genetec
12.3.1 Genetec Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction
12.3.4 Genetec Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Genetec Recent Development
12.4 Axxon Soft
12.4.1 Axxon Soft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction
12.4.4 Axxon Soft Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Axxon Soft Recent Development
12.5 Vidsys
12.5.1 Vidsys Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction
12.5.4 Vidsys Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Vidsys Recent Development
12.6 CNL
12.6.1 CNL Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction
12.6.4 CNL Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 CNL Recent Development
12.7 PRYSM Software
12.7.1 PRYSM Software Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction
12.7.4 PRYSM Software Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 PRYSM Software Recent Development
12.8 Quantum Secure
12.8.1 Quantum Secure Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction
12.8.4 Quantum Secure Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Quantum Secure Recent Development
12.9 Verint Systems
12.9.1 Verint Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction
12.9.4 Verint Systems Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Verint Systems Recent Development
12.10 ela-soft GmbH
12.10.1 ela-soft GmbH Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Physical Security Information Management Introduction
12.10.4 ela-soft GmbH Revenue in Physical Security Information Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 ela-soft GmbH Recent Development
12.11 Advancis Software＆Services GmbH
12.12 Intergrated Security Manufacturing
Continued….
