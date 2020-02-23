Global Physical Security 2018 Status, Growth Opportunity, Key Market, Key Players and Future Forecast 2022

Press Release

This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the physical security market by type (hardware and software and service), by end-user (commercial, residential, government, and others), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Our market research analysts estimate that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 17% by 2022.

Key questions answered in the report include
• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
• What are the key factors driving the global physical security market?
• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global physical security market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in the global physical security market?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global physical security market?
• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global physical security market?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
• Segmentation by type
• Comparison by type
• Hardware and software – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Service – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Commercial
• Residential
• Government
• Others

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Integration of IoT in physical security
• Increasing demand for UHD video surveillance
• Increased adoption in commercial buildings

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Market positioning of vendors
• Vendor classification
• ADT
• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
• SECOM
• Johnson Controls (Tyco)

Continued…..

