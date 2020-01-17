Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Market Opportunity Analysis, Player Landscape, Growth, Developments & Forecast 2019-2024

Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Market.
Phthalic anhydride is a toxic, white solid crystalline compound in various forms or a clear molten liquid, with an irritating odor. It is slightly soluble in hot water, hydrolysing to phthalic acid. PA is soluble in alcohol and carbon disulphide. It reacts with strong oxidants and responds violently when heated with copper oxide or sodium nitrite, to cause an explosion hazard.Phthalic anhydride is obtained from oxidation of o-xylene or naphthalene in presence of a catalyst usually a vanadium/titanium pentoxide. Plasticizers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins.Phthalates are derivatives of phthalic anhydride, they are a family of chemical compounds primarily used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or vinyl flexible and pliant. Phthalates are the most commonly used plasticizers in the world and are categorized as high phthalates and low phthalates, depending on their molecular weight. Among the important plasticizers, DOP and DINP are more commonly used phthalate plasticizers.
The global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation
Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Plasticizers
UPR
Alkyd Resins
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
BASF
ExxonMobil
Aekyung
Thirumalai
Stepan
Koppers
UPC Group
Polynt
Proviron
Lanxess
CEPSA
Uralkhimprom
IG Petrochemicals
Nan Ya Plastics
Deza
Perstorp
Shenghe
Bluesail
Henan Qing’an Chemical
HongXin Company
Anhui Tongling Chemical
New Solar
Jiangsu Sanmu Group
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Regions Covered in Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Market are:-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
