Global Photonic Crystal Displays Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 8.50% during 2018-2027

The global photonic crystal displays market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry and region. On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into one dimensional photonic crystal, two dimensional photonic crystals and three dimensional photonic crystals. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into optical fiber, LEDs, image sensors, solar & PV cells, lasers, discrete & integrated optical components and others. Solar & PV cells are anticipated to be largest sub-segment for the application segment. The solar & PV cells are anticipated to enhance the light trapping capability which utilizes the solar energy to the optimum level. Thus, it is anticipated to be the major factor for the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. On the basis of end-use industry, it is sub-segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, defense and government, healthcare, retail, energy and utilities and others.

The global photonic crystal displays market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 8.50% during 2018-2027. It is anticipated to attain USD 90 billion market size by 2027. The various advantages associated with the photonic crystals such as low power consumption and high pixel resolution is anticipated to be the major factor for the growth of the global photonic crystal displays market during the forecast period.

By region, global Photonic Crystal Displays Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the global photonic crystal displays market during the forecast period. The high presence of key players in the region is anticipated to support the growth of the global photonic crystal displays market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest emerging region for the global photonic crystal displays market. The increasing investment in research and development activities by the companies operating in the photonic crystal displays market is expected to propel the market growth of the photonic crystal displays.

Increasing demand for renewable energy sources is anticipated to boost the growth of the global photonic crystal displays market

The increasing application of the photonics in order to generate solar energy is driving the demand for the photonic crystals across the globe. These crystals are used in the clean energy generation which doesn’t impart any adverse impact on environment.

The photonic crystals are used in the LEDs in order to enhance the efficiency of the LEDs and improve the brightening effect of the LEDs. Additionally, the shifting of the various organizations towards renewable energy generation is anticipated to be the major growth driver for the global photonic crystal displays market during the forecast period.

