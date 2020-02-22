Global Photo Editing Software Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:

Photo Editing Software is mainly used for the following applications: Individual, School and Commercial. And Commercial is the most widely used type which takes up about 52.50% of the global total in 2016.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Photo Editing Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 39.30% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 25.46%, and Japan is followed with the share about 8.06%.

Adobe,DxO,CyberLink,Corel.,ON1,Meitu,Zoner,ACDSee,GIMP,Magix are the key suppliers in the global Photo Editing Software market. Top 10 took up about 66.06% of the global market in 2016. Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, CyberLink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.