In this report, the Global Phosphorus Pentasulfide Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Phosphorus Pentasulfide Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Phosphorus pentasulfide is the inorganic compound with the formula P2S5 or dimer P4S10. This yellow solid is the one of two phosphorus sulfides of commercial value. Samples often appear greenish-gray due to impurities. It is soluble in carbon disulfide but reacts with many other solvents such as alcohols, DMSO, and DMF.
Report data showed that 43.53% of the Phosphorus pentachloride market demand in Lubricant Additives, 31.47% % in Pesticides industry, and 10.74% in Mining Flotation Agents industry in 2016. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Phosphorus pentachloride. So, Phosphorus pentachloride has a huge market potential in the future. Besides, top class Phosphorus pentachloride will be the trend in the coming years. Compared with other types, top class Phosphorus pentachloride has better performance. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce top class Phosphorus pentachloride through improving manufacturing process. It is predicted that top class Phosphorus pentachloride will become the mainstream product in the future.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Phosphorus Pentasulfide market is valued at 480 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Phosphorus Pentasulfide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phosphorus Pentasulfide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ICL
Chemtrade
Italmatch Chemicals
Fosfoquim
Liaoning Ruixing Chemical
Xingfa Group
Santai Aostar Phosphate Chemical
Linglong Chem
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
formula P2S5
dimer P4S10
Segment by Application
Lubricant Additives
Mining Flotation Agents
Pesticides
Pharmaceuticals
Other
