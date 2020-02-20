Global Phosphonate Market Manufacturers, Application and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Phosphonate Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 117 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Phosphonate Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Phosphonates are a class of chelating agents and scale inhibitors, which structurally have the phosphonic acid group -PO3H2 in common. They are used in household cleaning products, personal care products, institutional cleaners and industrial cleaning processes, and as water treatment additives in various applications.

Scope of the Report:

Raw materials of phosphonate are phosphorus trichloride, acetic acid, ammonium chloride, phosphorous acid and diethylenetriamine. Those raw materials are mainly concentrated in China. So, manufacturers of phosphonate are mainly in China. In addition, India is also a major production region. Global major suppliers in this industry are Italmatch Chemicals, Aquapharm Chemicals, Zeel Product, Qingshuiyuan Technology, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies, Jianghai Environmental Protection, WW Group, Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals, Excel Industries, Manhar Specaalities, Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology, Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals, Changzhou Yuanquan Hongguang Chemical, Yichang Kaixiang Chemical.

The worldwide market for Phosphonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 1140 million US$ in 2024, from 790 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Phosphonate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Italmatch Chemicals

Aquapharm Chemicals

Zeel Product

Qingshuiyuan Technology

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies

Jianghai Environmental Protection

WW Group

Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals

Excel Industries

Manhar Specaalities

Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology

Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals

Changzhou Yuanquan Hongguang Chemical

Yichang Kaixiang Chemical

Market Segment by Type, covers

ATMP

HEDP

DTPMP

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Water Treatment

IandI Cleaner

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Phosphonate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Phosphonate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Phosphonate in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Phosphonate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Phosphonate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Phosphonate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Phosphonate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

