Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market by Type, Application and Top Key Players in 2025

Global Market Study on PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats: Palm Oil Emerging as a Frontrunner to Replace PHO Oils
This report provides forecast and analysis of the global PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market. It provides estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (metric tons). The report also includes the business environment scenario along with an outlook on PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats for the global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market and their impact during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current regulatory scenario for PHO and Non-PHO based oils and fats. It also includes value chain analysis and cost structure of key oil modification processes.
In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market key players and strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market attractiveness analysis by product type, application, and region.
The report includes PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market company profiles and the revenue generated by the companies across Americas, South East Asia, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Pacific, Africa and Europe. On the basis of product type, the PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market is segmented as partially hydrogenated oils and non-partially hydrogenated oils. In terms of volume, non-partially hydrogenated oils constitute a significant share in the PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial and household.
PMR determined the volume consumption of PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats across various regions including the Americas, South East Asia, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Pacific, Africa and Europe. Forecasting is done through an internal proprietary model using different macroeconomic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends by identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as the macroeconomic indicators such as regulatory scenario and their impact, production, import, and export scenario, per capita consumption and agri-produce scenario have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats in respective countries.
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market – By Product Type
Partially Hydrogenated Oils
Palm Oil
Soy Oil
Groundnut Oil
Coconut Oil
Rapeseed Oil
Sunflower Oil
Cottonseed Oil
Non-Partially Hydrogenated Oils
Palm Oil
Soy Oil
Groundnut Oil
Coconut Oil
Rapeseed Oil
Sunflower Oil
Cottonseed Oil
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market – By Application
Industrial
Food and Beverages Industry
Bakery
Dairy and Ice cream
Chocolate & Confectionery
Bread and Cereals
Others
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Others
Commercial (Hotel/Restaurant/Café), (HoReCa)
Household
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market – By Region
Americas
South East Asia
Eastern Mediterranean
Western Pacific
Africa
Europe
The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market. PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats key players include Bunge Ltd., Archer-Daniels Midland Co., AAK AB, Ventura Foods, Apical Group Ltd., Adams Group., Cargill, Incorporated, Wilmar International Limited, Puratos Group NV, INTERCONTINENTAL SPECIALTY FATS SDN. BHD, IFFCO Group., 3F Industries Limited, Musim Mas Holdings, Oleo-Fats Inc., De Wit Specialty Oils, IOI Corporation Berhad, Liberty Oil Mills Ltd., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Mewah International Inc., Corbion N.V. and others.
