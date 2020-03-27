Global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Trends and Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel is the grinding wheel in which the phenolic resin is used as the Binding agent. Phenolic Resin Grinding wheel is the bond (Phenolic Resin) will be ordinary abrasive consolidation into a certain shape (most of the circular, the central through hole), and has a certain strength of the bonded abrasive. It is generally composed of abrasive, bonding agent and porosity, these three parts are often referred to as the three elements of the bonded abrasive tools.

Figure Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel product picture

In 2015, global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel total production reached 901939 Ton. China, North American and Europe were the major production regions. As the markets for Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel mature, Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel industry revenue growth is declining from 9.88 percent year over year in 2012 to 1.83 percent in 2015. And due to the China market is mature and the government policy, China market’s production is declining slowly.

In consumption market China and North America are still the mainly consumption regions. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel consumption. The price of Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel is still declining.

According to this Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market research, there is a slowly rise in production capacities worldwide, especially in India and the Southeast Asian, where small organizations are spearheading the efforts to install new production capacities.

Finally, we tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market is valued at 5270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

