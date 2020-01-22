Global Phenol Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Phenol Industry

This report studies the global market size of Phenol in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Phenol in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Phenol market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Polyphenol is a class of chemicals found in natural plant food sources and have antioxidant properties.

The rise in the GDP of the developing countries such as India, Russia, China, Brazil, and Indonesia will fuel the growth of manufacturing industries in these regions.

In 2017, the global Phenol market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Phenol market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Phenol include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Phenol include

AJINOMOTO

Archer Daniels Midland

DSM

DuPont

NATUREX

Amax NutraSource

Barry Callebaut

Blue California

Cargill

DIANA

Frutarom

FutureCeuticals

Glanbia

HERZA Schokolade

Market Size Split by Type

Bisphenol A

Phenolic Resins

Nylon-KA Oil

Market Size Split by Application

Functional Drinks

Functional Food

Nutritional Supplement

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Phenol market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Phenol market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Phenol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Phenol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Phenol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Phenol are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Phenol market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phenol Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Phenol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bisphenol A

1.4.3 Phenolic Resins

1.4.4 Nylon-KA Oil

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Phenol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Functional Drinks

1.5.3 Functional Food

1.5.4 Nutritional Supplement

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Phenol Market Size

2.1.1 Global Phenol Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Phenol Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Phenol Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Phenol Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Phenol Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Phenol Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Phenol Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Phenol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Phenol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Phenol Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Phenol Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Phenol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Phenol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Phenol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Phenol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Phenol Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Phenol Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

11 Company Profiles

11.1 AJINOMOTO

11.1.1 AJINOMOTO Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Phenol

11.1.4 Phenol Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Archer Daniels Midland

11.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Phenol

11.2.4 Phenol Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 DSM

11.3.1 DSM Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Phenol

11.3.4 Phenol Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 DuPont

11.4.1 DuPont Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Phenol

11.4.4 Phenol Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 NATUREX

11.5.1 NATUREX Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Phenol

11.5.4 Phenol Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Amax NutraSource

11.6.1 Amax NutraSource Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Phenol

11.6.4 Phenol Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Barry Callebaut

11.7.1 Barry Callebaut Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Phenol

11.7.4 Phenol Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Blue California

11.8.1 Blue California Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Phenol

11.8.4 Phenol Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Cargill

11.9.1 Cargill Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Phenol

11.9.4 Phenol Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 DIANA

11.10.1 DIANA Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Phenol

11.10.4 Phenol Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Frutarom

11.12 FutureCeuticals

11.13 Glanbia

11.14 HERZA Schokolade

