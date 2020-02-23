Global Pharmacy Automation Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global pharmacy automation market is expected to reach USD 11,826.42 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such increased need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies

The key market players for global pharmacy automation market are listed below;

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Amerisourcebergen Corporation

Omnicell, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Arxium, INC.

BD

Capsa Healthcare

Parata Systems LLC

Rxsafe, LLC

Scriptpro LLC

Talyst, LLC

TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions

The market is further segmented into;

Product

End User

The global pharmacy automation market is segmented based on offering into two notable segments hardware and software. In 2018, hardware is expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with 66.9% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of product, global pharmacy automation market is segmented into four notable segments; automated medication dispensing systems automated, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated table-top counters, automated storage and retrieval systems. Automated medication dispensing systems is sub segmented into centralized and decentralized. Centralized is further segmented into robots/robotic automated dispensing systems and carousels. Decentralized is further sub segmented into automated unit-dose dispensing systems, pharmacy-based automated dispensing systems and ward-based automated dispensing systems. Automated is further sub segmented into automated unit-dose packaging & labelling systems and automated multi-dose packaging & labelling systems. In 2018, automated medication dispensing systems is expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global pharmacy automation market is segmented based on end user into four notable segments; inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacies. Inpatient pharmacies are further sub segmented into acute care settings and long-term care facilities. Outpatient pharmacies are further sub-segmented into outpatient/fast-track clinics and hospital retail settings. In 2018, retail pharmacies are expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with highest market share and are growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global pharmacy automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pharmacy automation for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst?s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=12303

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]