Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Key Trends, Challenges and Opportunities 2019 : Pfizer, Inc, Qiagen, Inc.

The market for Pharmacogenomics (PGx) has been witnessing a transitional phase in the recent past. The research study examines the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) on various segments. The complete supply chain of this market has been clarified with statistical details circling various downstream and upstream components. The ongoing trends affecting to the demand, and sales of Pharmacogenomics (PGx) accompanied with recent developments have been provided in this report to cater a complete picture of this market.

Pharmacogenomics is the study of the role of the genome in drug response. Its name reflects its combining of pharmacology and genomics. Pharmacogenomics analyzes how the genetic makeup of an individual affects his/her response to drugs.

In 2018, the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) development in United States, Europe and China.

The report caters a thorough calculation of the competitive landscape of the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market by checking company profiles of the major players active in the market. The market hierarchy has also been recognized in this report by examining the future prospects as well as the current developments claimed by these players.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix, Inc.

Assurex Health, Inc

Astrazeneca

GeneDX

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Pathway Genomics

Pfizer, Inc

Qiagen, Inc.

Rocheg

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Transgenomic, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

Sequencing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Cancer/Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Pharmacogenomics (PGx) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmacogenomics (PGx) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Manufacturers

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

