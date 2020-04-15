Global Pharmaceutical Grade Desiccants Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Pharmaceutical Grade Desiccants Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pharmaceutical Grade Desiccants Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pharmaceutical grade desiccants are used to control the humidity and moisture inside the pharmaceutical packaging in order to increase the product’s shelf life. These desiccants aid by removing the moisture effectively from the container or bottle’s top surface when products are packaged.
The global Pharmaceutical Grade Desiccants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pharmaceutical Grade Desiccants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pharmaceutical Grade Desiccants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Clariant Global
Csp Technologies, Inc.
Multisorb Technologies
Munters
Capitol Scientific Inc.
Desiccare Inc.
Oker-Chemie Gmbh
Rotor Source Inc.
Proflute Ab Sanner Gmbh
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Silica Gel
Activated Alumina
Carbon clay desiccant
Molecular Sieves
Others
Segment by Application
Tablets
API’s
Capsules
Nutraceutical Product Packaging
Diagnostic Kit
