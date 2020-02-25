Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Testing Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Testing Equipment Market has accounted for USD xx million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD xx million by 2024; it is growing at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecasted period 2017 to 2024.

The significant growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging testing equipment market is due to advancement in technology, precise and accurate testing, rapid growth of the geriatric population, and increase in number of counterfeit of drugs and pharmaceutical products in the market, government initiatives.

The key market players for Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Testing Equipment Market are listed below;

Lab think Instruments Co. Limited,

TM Electronics, Inc,

Qualitest International Inc.,

AMETEK.INC,

Test & Calibration (STC),

TEN-E PACKAGING SERVICES, INC.,

PTI Packaging Technologies and Inspection,

Medical Engineering Technologies Ltd,

ALBANY MOLECULAR RESEARCH INC.,

Westpak Inc.,

Eurofins Scientific,

Intertek Group plc,

Polymer Solutions,

Cryopak, SGS,

MOCON Inc.,

TASI Group,

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.,

Edwards Analytical,

NSF International,

Nelson Laboratories,

LLC

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

Technology

End User

Geography

Based on equipment the market is segmented into gas permeation tester, container gas permeability tester, permeability analyzer, gas transmission rate instrument, creasing and stiffness tester, package drop tester, moisture meter, package vibration tester and texture analyzer.

Based on services the global pharmaceutical packaging testing equipment market is segmented into container testing, container closure integrity testing, life testing, visual inspection and functional testing, stability testing, raw material testing, method validation, microbial testing, environmental monitoring, physical chemical characterization and batch-release testing. Container testing is further sub segmented into container permeation testing, material identification testing, extractable testing and functionality testing. container closure integrity testing is further sub segmented into vacuum decay, pressure decay, high voltage leak detection, oxygen headspace and helium leak detection.

Based on end user the global pharmaceutical packaging testing equipment market is segmented into six types such as pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, government organization, research institutions, testing laboratories and others.

Based on geography, the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Testing Equipment Market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America,

Middle East

Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Testing Equipment Market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Continue…

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12724

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]