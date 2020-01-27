Global PH Sensors Market to Grow at a CAGR roughly 14.8% to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global PH Sensors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 136 pages with table and figures in it.

The pH Sensor is a critical components of a pH measurement loop. A pH measurement loop is made up of three components, the pH sensor, which includes a measuring electrode, a reference electrode, and a temperature sensor; a preamplifier; and an analyser or transmitter. A pH measurement loop is essentially a battery where the positive terminal is the measuring electrode and the negative terminal is the reference electrode. The measuring electrode, which is sensitive to the hydrogen ion, develops a potential (voltage) directly related to the hydrogen ion concentration of the solution. The reference electrode provides a stable potential against which the measuring electrode can be compared.

Scope of the Report:

In terms of volume, the Sales of pH Sensors was about 2249.50 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 5922.82 K Units by 2022. Rising demand for these devices in industries such as food processing, water treatment, power, agricultural, fertilizers etc. is among the key factors expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, rising health concern, declining immunity levels, and growing user awareness levels regarding water purity are identified as some high impact rendering drivers.

The key players are Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Honeywell, ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mettler Toledo, Vernier Software and Technology, Barben Analyzer (Ametek), Hach, Knick, OMEGA ngineering, REFEX Sensors Ltd, PreSens Precision Sensing, Sensorex, Hamilton.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for PH Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8 % over the next five years, will reach 790 million US$ in 2024, from 340 million US$ in 2019,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Endress+Hauser

Emerson

Honeywell

ABB

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mettler Toledo

Vernier Software and Technology

Barben Analyzer (Ametek)

Hach

Knick

OMEGA Engineering

REFEX Sensors Ltd

PreSens Precision Sensing

Sensorex

Hamilton

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glass Type Sensor

ISFET Sensor

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverages

Water Treatment

Other

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PH Sensors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PH Sensors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PH Sensors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the PH Sensors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PH Sensors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, PH Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PH Sensors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

