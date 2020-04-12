In this report, the Global pH Sensor Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global pH Sensor Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
pH sensors measure the level of pH in sample solutions by measuring the activity of the hydrogen ions in the solutions.
Typical activities using our pH sensor include: acid-base titrations, studies of household acids and bases, monitoring pH change during chemical reactions or in an aquarium as a result of photosynthesis, investigations of acid rain and buffering and analysis of water quality in streams and lakes.
This report focuses on pH Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall pH Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Honeywell
Omron
Hanna Instruments
Jenco Instruments
PreSens Precision Sensing
Texas Instruments
Banpil Photonics
Emerson Electric
Oceana Sensor Technologies
Metrohm
Yokogawa Electric
Infineon Technologies
REFEX Sensors
Xylem
Mettler-Toledo
In-Situ
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Product
General Purpose pH Sensors
High-Performance pH Sensors
High Purity pH Sensors
Other pH Sensors
by Component
Sensor Body
The Reference Electrode
Measuring Electrode
Sensing Element
Segment by Application
Medical and Healthcare Sector
Paper Industry
Food & Beverage Industry
Agriculture Industry
Others
