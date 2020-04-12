In this report, the Global pH Sensor Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global pH Sensor Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

pH sensors measure the level of pH in sample solutions by measuring the activity of the hydrogen ions in the solutions.

Typical activities using our pH sensor include: acid-base titrations, studies of household acids and bases, monitoring pH change during chemical reactions or in an aquarium as a result of photosynthesis, investigations of acid rain and buffering and analysis of water quality in streams and lakes.

This report focuses on pH Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall pH Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Omron

Hanna Instruments

Jenco Instruments

PreSens Precision Sensing

Texas Instruments

Banpil Photonics

Emerson Electric

Oceana Sensor Technologies

Metrohm

Yokogawa Electric

Infineon Technologies

REFEX Sensors

Xylem

Mettler-Toledo

In-Situ

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Product

General Purpose pH Sensors

High-Performance pH Sensors

High Purity pH Sensors

Other pH Sensors

by Component

Sensor Body

The Reference Electrode

Measuring Electrode

Sensing Element

Segment by Application

Medical and Healthcare Sector

Paper Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Agriculture Industry

Others

