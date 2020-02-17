GLOBAL PETROLEUM RESIN 2019 INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Petroleum Resin Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
Petroleum resin is a kind of oligomer with molecular weight between 300-3000. Petroleum resins are produced from petroleum based feedstock aliphatic (C5), aromatic (C9), DCPD (dicyclopentadiene) or mixtures of these. After a series of process like polymerization and distillation, petroleum resins have good performance in thermos stability and chemical stability. In addition, petroleum resins can also adjust adhesiveness.Generally, petroleum resins are widely used in various aspects to improve people’s quality of life. Petroleum resins can be used in road marking paint, which ensures safe vehicle/human traffic, adhesive tape used for office uses, adhesives, printer ink and other applications.
Global Petroleum Resin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
ExxonMobil
Eastman
Kolon
TOTAL(Cray Valley)
ZEON
Formosan Union
Mitsui Chemicals
Arakawa Chemical
RüTGERS Group
Resinall
Idemitsu
Neville
Shangdong Qilong
Zibo Luhua
Zhejiang Henghe
Jinlin Fuyuan
Puyang Changyu
Henan G&D
Guangdong Xinhuayue
Fuxun Huaxing
Daqing Huake
Shanghai Jinsen
Lanzhou Xinlan
Kete
Jinhai Chengguang
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
C5 Petroleum Resin
C9 Petroleum Resin
C5/C9 Petroleum Resin
Modified Petroleum Resin
Others
By End-User / Application
Paint
Rubber
Adhesive
Printing Ink
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 ExxonMobil
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Eastman
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Kolon
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 TOTAL(Cray Valley)
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 ZEON
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Formosan Union
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Mitsui Chemicals
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Arakawa Chemical
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 RüTGERS Group
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Resinall
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Idemitsu
12.12 Neville
12.13 Shangdong Qilong
12.14 Zibo Luhua
12.15 Zhejiang Henghe
12.16 Jinlin Fuyuan
12.17 Puyang Changyu
12.18 Henan G&D
12.19 Guangdong Xinhuayue
12.20 Fuxun Huaxing
12.21 Daqing Huake
12.22 Shanghai Jinsen
12.23 Lanzhou Xinlan
12.24 Kete
12.25 Jinhai Chengguang
Continued….
