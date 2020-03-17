Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018 – 2027

Petroleum liquid feedstock is obtained by the distillation of various types of petroleum products. It is used to obtain petroleum product such as gasoline form crude oil. The global petroleum liquid feedstock market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and product type. On the basis of type, it sub-segmented into heavy naphtha and light naphtha. Heavy naphtha is the fastest developing sub-segment on the account of increasing usage in the production of petroleum products from the heavy refineries. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into industrial solvents, gasoline, cleaning fluids, adulterant to petrol and others. Gasoline sub-segment is widely used for various uses in the industries. The increasing use of gasoline is anticipated to increase the market growth of the petroleum liquid feedstock market. On the basis of application type, it is sub-segmented into ethylene, benzene, propylene, hexane, naphthalene and others.

The global petroleum liquid feedstock market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2018-2027. It is projected to reach significant market size by 2027. The rising demand for the petroleum products is anticipated to increase the market growth of the petroleum liquid feedstock during the forecast period. The various industries are also increasing the usage of petroleum products for the generation of energy which is further anticipated to boost the global petroleum liquid feedstock market.

By region, global petroleum liquid feedstock market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to be the leading segment during the forecast period on the account of expanding end use industries in the region. The expansion leads to increased demand for the petroleum liquid feedstock in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global petroleum liquid feedstock market on the account of increasing demand from various heavy industries such as automobile and shipping.

Rising demand for energy from various commercial and industrial sector is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the petroleum liquid feedstock

The various developing countries are witnessing rapid industrialization which leads to the increasing demand for the petroleum products. The rapidly expanding industrial and commercial sector is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the petroleum products. This indirectly is anticipated to increase the demand for the petroleum liquid feedstock. The petroleum liquid feedstock enables easy storage of the volatile petroleum products. Additionally, the rising expansion of end use industries is also expected to propel the petroleum liquid feedstock market globally.

The report titled “Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global petroleum liquid feedstock market in terms of market segmentation by type, by application, by product type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global petroleum liquid feedstock market which includes company profiling of key companies such Exxon Mobil, British Petroleum, Reliance Industries, CNPC and Shell. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global petroleum liquid feedstock market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

