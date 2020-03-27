Global PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Anti-block masterbatch is made by several kinds of high effect special additives to mix together and through specific technical process. This kind of masterbatch can enhance the products anti-block property, and lubricant property.
When Anti-block masterbatch is used, one layer of lubricant film will occur and cover the plastic products surface. Meanwhile one microcosmic concavo-convex frame will be formed on the plastic product surface. By this way, it is distinctly to reduce the adhesion effect of plastic products.
PET Type antiblock masterbatch means the carrier is mainly PET resin and it is primarily used in the PET film and sheet industry.
PET type antiblock masterbatch, belonging to the family of functional masterbatch, is mainly made of carrier resin, slipping agent and anti-block agent, as well as other additives. Antiblock Masterbatch is a combination of special additives for efficient anti block and the special processing aid technology. Add this product to the plastic, on one hand can be formed on the surface layer of plastic is extremely thin film lubrication with maintaining smoothness and other hand can bump formed on the surface of a micro-shaped structure, which is very effective in reducing adhesion of plastic products without effect on the transparency of plastics products. Its role is mainly used in films and cap opening to maintain good performance.
As for the application, PET type antiblock masterbatch are used during the production of film and sheet. There is no doubt that PET film owns the largest application share, which was 63.77% in 2016, followed by PET sheet with 28.93% market share. Compared with other masterbatches, the whole PET type antiblock masterbatch market size is relatively small for the time being.
As is known, PET type antiblock masterbatch is mainly used in the PET industry. Actually, when looking up the whole masterbatch industry, demand from the PP and PE is the largest. Masterbatch consumed in the PET industry is relatively small. Thus, the PET type antiblock masterbatch is a market with about 54.96 million USD presently and is estimated to grow gradually in the coming years, which will reach to 82.50 million USD in 2022.
The global PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch market is valued at 58 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 95 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
