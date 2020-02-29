Global PET Strapping Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The PET Strapping mainly classified into two types: Embossed PET Strapping and Smooth PET Strapping. Smooth PET Strapping is currently the most popular type in Asia-Pacific accounting for about 70% market share.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The worldwide market for PET Strapping is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PET Strapping in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Signode

STEK

M.J.Maillis Group

Cordstrap

FROMM Group

Yuandong

Hiroyuki Industries

Yongsun

Baole

Patel Strap Manufacturing

Tianli

Strapack

Teufelberger

Cyklop

Ruparel Polystrap

Mosca

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Embossed PET Strapping

Smooth PET Strapping

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Applications

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Textile Industry

Other Industries

