Global PET Preforms Market Value Chain and Forecast 2018-2028

PET preforms, more popularly mini-bottles, will witness steady growth in their sales following soaring demand for bottled water worldwide. The details of global PET preforms market are revealed in a new research report

Get PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1869368

Among various end-use industries where the PET preforms market has maximum packaging applications, food, beverages, personal care, home care, and pharmaceuticals constitute the key industries. In addition, a few other industries also generate substantial demand for PET preforms, including agriculture, chemicals, and automobiles. The beverages industry is further sub-divided into bottled water, carbonated drinks, RTD tea, juice, sports drinks, RTD coffee, alcoholic drinks, and other soft drinks. Although the market is expected to witness stable growth due to growing beverage consumption, increasing health consciousness among people in developed regions may still hinder the growth of market. Developed regions however will continue to experience growing demand for PET preforms owing to sustained consumption of bottled water.

Beverages Industry Remains the Key End-user with Maximum Revenue Share

According to recent market evaluation, the PET preforms market is expected to be dominated by beverage industry in terms of end user. This segment is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 22 Bn by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. However, in terms of growth rate, the food segment is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period. Personal care industry will also reportedly hold a lucrative share in the market.

Growing use of ready-to-use and single-serve beverages to be witnessed in the PET preforms market

PET packaging is an economical packaging solution, which makes it an obvious choice for manufacturers involved in beverage drinks packaging. The growth of PET preforms market is associated with increasing consumption of the convenient (on-the-go) food and beverage products, such as carbonated soft drinks, RTD tea, coffee, and juices in developed as well as developing countries. Despite growing health consciousness among consumers in developed countries, there is still a high rate of carbonated drinks consumption, coupled with a growing trend of single-serve drinks. Single-serve RTD coffee didnt exist a few years ago but is currently more than 30% of the total coffee sold at grocery stores in the U.S. alone. The single-serve coffee market in the U.S. registered a stellar growth rate consistently over the years right after emergence of the product, and will continue to fuel the demand for PET preforms in the U.S. in near future.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1869368

Leading manufacturers of PET preforms are continuously focusing on development of lightweight preforms without compromising on quality. Reduction in the weight of the bottle preforms involve redesigning of packaging material which helps packaging companies to reduce the cost of transportation.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/