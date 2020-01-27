Global PET Packaging Market 2018-2023 Insight Dynamic Key Players, Applications, and Regions

PET Packaging market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. PET Packaging market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

PET Packaging market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the PET Packaging market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, PET Packaging market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

The Global PET Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.03% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global PET Packaging market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Amcor Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Resilux NV, Gerresheimer AG, GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. z o.o., Dunmore, CCL Industries Inc., Berry Plastics Group Inc., Huhtamaki Group, Rexam PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Pretium Packaging LLC.

PET Packaging Market Dynamics

Industry Value Chain



Drivers

– Rising Demand for Environment-friendly Packaging

– Growing Demand from End-Use Industries



Restraints

– Volatility in Raw Material Prices

PET Packaging market report examines the existing trend and future potential of the market at global and regional scale. PET Packaging market report split into regions Canada, US, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa.

Key Developments in the PET Packaging Market:

February 2018 – Amcor launched consumer packaging through LiquiForm technology which mitigates the supply chain cost and enhancing packaging consistency. This is expected to ascend their product market share and bring revenue to the company.

February 2018 – Pretium Packaging LLC launched 2-L PET containers with the integration of handles at The Packaging Conference which is likely to boost the company's financial and increase their product portfolio.