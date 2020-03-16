Global Pet Insurance Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Pet Insurance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pet Insurance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the Pet Insurance market, Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.
There are four types of pet insurance: Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only and other. Lifetime Cover is the largest pet insurance and its value is 1775.2 M USD in 2017.Non-lifetime Cover is the next.
In 2018, the global Pet Insurance market size was 3200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pet Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Petplan UK (Allianz)
Nationwide
Trupanion
Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
Hartville Group
Pethealth
Petfirst
Embrace
Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)
Direct Line Group
Agria
Petsecure
PetSure
Anicom Holding
ipet Insurance
Japan Animal Club
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lifetime Cover
Non-lifetime Cover
Accident-only
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Dog
Cat
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pet Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pet Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Pet Insurance Manufacturers
Pet Insurance Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Pet Insurance Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
