Global Pet Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Pet food packaging is the packaging of pet animal food to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of animal feed. Pet food packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Majority of the pet food is primarily packaged in metal cans, multiwall bags, and pouches. Raw materials used in the manufacturing of pet food packaging include paper and paperboard, plastics and laminates, steel, and aluminum. Being cost effective, plastics are widely used in pet food packaging. Moreover, plastics offer high barrier properties and are durable as compared to other raw materials involved in the manufacturing of pet food packaging.

According to customer’s specific requirements of custom, pet food packaging basically was purchased directly. What is more, owing to different pet food packaging’s size, type, different uses, which lead producers and consumers do not go through trader. Therefore, there is hardly any trader or distributor for pet food packaging.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pet Food Packaging market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7930 million by 2024, from US$ 6100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pet Food Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pet Food Packaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Pet Food Packaging value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Paper and Paperboard

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Dry Food

Wet Food

Chilled and Frozen Food

Pet Freats

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amcor Limited

Bemis

Constantia Flexibles

Ardagh group

Coveris

Sonoco Products Co

Mondi Group

HUHTAMAKI

Printpack

Winpak

ProAmpac

Berry Plastics Corporation

Bryce Corporation

Aptar Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pet Food Packaging consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pet Food Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pet Food Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Food Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pet Food Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

